Retail Debrief Recap: What Prime Day performance, back-to-school trends and more reveal about the state of the industry leading into the holidays

Tariffs threw a wrench into the first half of the year for brands and retailers, and the second half of the year might not be any easier.

On Wednesday, Modern Retail hosted a live video event for Modern Retail+ subscribers to look at what summer sales trends say about how the holiday season may go for brands and retailers. Led by Modern Retail executive editor Anna Hensel, reporters Allison Smith and Mitchell Parton discussed how Prime Day went for brands, how big-box retail is faring ahead of back-to-school season and what it all says about the state of consumer sentiment.