Modern Retail Rundown: What retailers are saying about holidays sales
On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses big box retailers’ outlook on their end-of-year quarter, including Walmart’s upbeat forecast and Target’s less optimistic expectations. Moreover, Shein and Temu pose an additional threat to U.S. retailers this year, with more shoppers planning to buy from these China-based marketplaces. Finally, Modern Retail’s research team highlights data from brands and their holiday revenue forecast.