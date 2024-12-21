Modern Retail Rundown: U.S. retail sales, Big Lots’ liquidation & Vuori’s new fundraise

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown: November saw the U.S.’s monthly retail revenue grow by 0.7%, with solid holiday sales expected to come. Meanwhile, Big Lots said it is planning to close all its remaining stores in 2025 after the company failed to strike a sale deal. Lastly, DTC athleisure brand Vuori now has a $5.5 billion valuation coming off of a major fundraising round. The latest update has Wall Street once again predicting the startup to go public sometime soon.

