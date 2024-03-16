Store of the Future   //   March 16, 2024  ■  1 min read

Modern Retail Rundown: The Body Shop shuts down U.S. business, Outdoor Voices closes stores & apparel C-suite shakeups

By Gabriela Barkho

This week on the Modern Retail Rundown: The Body Shop filed for bankruptcy and announced it’s closing down all U.S. operations. In a surprise move, Outdoor Voices is also closing all its stores — with plans to remain an online-only DTC brand. This week also saw a number of C-suite shakeups across apparel and footwear, including Allbirds and Under Armour announcing new CEOs.