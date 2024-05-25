Modern Retail Rundown: Target lowers prices, Amazon beefs up Alexa & Macy’s earnings

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff dives into all the hurdles retailers and platforms face. Target, for example, announced plans to lower many of its prices ahead of lackluster earnings. Amazon, meanwhile, is reportedly updating Alexa with new generative AI features — and allegedly planning to sell it as its own subscription. Lastly, Macy’s reported its earnings and said it’s beginning to see new traction.