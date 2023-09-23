Modern Retail Rundown: Seasonal retail hiring commences, Instacart finally goes public & H&M charges for returns
This week on the Modern Retail Rundown, in which the Modern Retail editorial team break down the biggest industry headlines, we discuss the latest announcements from Amazon and Target regarding seasonal hiring plans. Then, we analyze Instacart’s Wall Street debut. Finally, we learn about the state of fast-fashion returns on the heels of a new policy from H&M.