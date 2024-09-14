Modern Retail Rundown: More retail bankruptcies, Rare Beauty reportedly halts sale, Amazon Rufus to serve ads

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On today’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff kicks things off with the latest on Big Lots’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, including a private equity takeover bid. With a valuation of $2 billion, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty is reportedly pausing plans to sell the 4-year-old company given the current instability of M&A activity. Finally, Amazon sent out a notice to sellers that it plans to sell ad space for its AI assistant Rufus, which launched in beta in early 2024.