Modern Retail Rundown: Malls’ Black Friday comeback, a proposed Spindrift acquisition and Foot Locker’s lackluster quarter

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses the state of mall traffic, including Simon’s big marketing-fueled boost on Black Friday weekend. Additionally, we dive into a Wall Street Journal report that PE firm Gryphon Investors is eyeing an acquisition of sparkling water brand Spindrift worth $650 million. Moreover, Foot Locker lowered its holiday quarter guidance as it struggles, some of which the retailer blamed on slowing Nike sales.

