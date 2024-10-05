Modern Retail Rundown: Levi’s weighing Dockers sale, QVC gets into pickleball & PepsiCo acquires Siete

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the editorial team discusses the latest Levi’s earnings, including the potential sale of the under-performing Dockers brand. Meanwhile, QVC struck a deal with the USA Pickleball league for the rights to stream matches with and other shoppable pickleball content. Finally, this week also saw a major food acquisition, with PepsiCo buying Mexican staples startup Siete Foods to add to the conglomerate’s better-for-you snack portfolio.

