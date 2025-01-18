Modern Retail Rundown: Joann’s second bankruptcy, Walgreens looks for new anti-theft solutions & new FDA health proposals

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff gives an update on Joann’s latest bankruptcy filing, the second in 10 months for the craft retailer. Meanwhile, Walgreens CEO Timothy Wentworth said that locking products in cases is hurting the retailer’s sales, and Walgreens is looking for other creative solutions to reduce store theft. Furthermore, days after banning artificial dye Red 3, the FDA is proposing food companies label their products with more transparent health claims.

