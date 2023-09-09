Modern Retail Rundown: Flexport C-suite drama, Draper James acquired & Walmart lowers its starting wages
The economy continues to have an impact on businesses of all sizes and types. This week’s Modern Retail Rundown sheds light on a few recent examples.
On this week’s show, the Modern Retail editorial staff discuss the surprise departure of Flexport CEO Dave Clark. Then, we learn about the recent acquisition of Reese Witherspoon-founded apparel brand Draper James by a private equity firm. Lastly, the show dives into a recent move by Walmart to lower the starting wages of new hires.