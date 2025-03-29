Modern Retail Rundown: Dollar Tree sells Family Dollar, GameStop bets on Bitcoin & H&M’s profit plummets
On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses Dollar Tree’s decision to offload its struggling Family Dollar segment for $1 billion. Meanwhile, GameStop plans to close a “significant number” of stores as it ponders investments in cryptocurrency. Finally, H&M reported weaker-than-expected earnings this week, pointing to high markdowns and inflation woes.