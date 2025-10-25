Modern Retail Podcast: How Bobbie’s brand playbook led to landing Cardi B

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s episode, co-hosts Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels get into the news of Quince dodging claims from Ugg’s parent, Deckers Brands, that it unlawfully copied two of its best-selling styles. Next, they discuss the announcement from cosmetics company E.l.f that it will be offering live shopping on streaming service Twitch, and the implications for the potential resurgence of streaming in social commerce.