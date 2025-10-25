Modern Retail Podcast: How Bobbie’s brand playbook led to landing Cardi B
On this week’s episode, co-hosts Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels get into the news of Quince dodging claims from Ugg’s parent, Deckers Brands, that it unlawfully copied two of its best-selling styles. Next, they discuss the announcement from cosmetics company E.l.f that it will be offering live shopping on streaming service Twitch, and the implications for the potential resurgence of streaming in social commerce.
Then, during the featured segment, Daniels is joined by Kim Chappell, the chief brand officer at the infant formula company Bobbie, to go behind the scenes of its latest campaign with Cardi B — Bobbie named her its “chief confidence officer.” They also discuss how the company infuses brand across all parts of its business. Chappell discusses:
- Why having a strong brand has helped grow Bobbie and gain customer trust
- The combination of gut instinct, humor and parenting realities that goes into crafting big campaigns
- How to know when and whether to weigh in on social or political issues