Modern Retail Podcast: Furniture tariffs, luxury shopping vacations and how consumers spent this summer

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

This week on the Modern Retail Podcast, co-hosts Gabi Barkho and Melissa Daniels get into the news of President Donald Trump signaling the potential for higher tariffs on the furniture sector, and what it means for companies in the space. Then they discuss the trend of travelers deciding to go to Europe for luxury shopping sprees to scoop up designer goods without incurring any tariff-related costs.