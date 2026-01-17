Modern Retail Podcast: Cautious optimism at NRF around AI and shopper sentiment in 2026

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

This week, co-hosts Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels are joined by senior reporter Julia Waldow to dive into takeaways from the National Retail Federation’s 2026 conference — it’s the retail industry’s biggest conference, and typically sets the tone for the year.

The mood at NRF was cautiously optimistic, with brands and retailers showing off their best use cases of agentic commerce and AI tools to help with checkout and discovery. Waldow explains that the week also saw announcements from the likes of Google and Microsoft about the tools they’re deploying for retailers to try. But at the same time, executives said there is still some friction, with many attendees themselves saying they don’t trust AI to do their shopping for them. Barkho shares that, beyond technology, brands discussed how to court today’s shoppers by focusing on value and the ways they’re looking to stay relevant.

Other key themes discussed on the show include: