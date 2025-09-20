Modern Retail Podcast: Affirm’s in-store Apple Pay play, Kroger’s coupon revival, and WTF is a retail media network

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporter Melissa Daniels is joined by executive editor Anna Hensel. First, they discuss Affirm’s new rollout with Apple Pay to provide its buy-now, pay-later services in-store. Then they unpack the trend of paper coupons making a comeback in some retail environments, with Kroger announcing it has been bringing back paper coupons to help appeal to value-minded shoppers or those who aren’t comfortable with more digital savings programs.