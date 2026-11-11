Mattel brings Barbie, Hot Wheels to TikTok Shop

Mattel is bringing its toy box to TikTok Shop.

The company is launching a branded storefront on the platform as it looks to get ahead in live commerce. Mattel’s TikTok Shop store debuts this week with roughly 20 products across Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and Monster High properties. Mattel will soon expand the assortment to include more than 40 products.

Mina Zandbar, Mattel’s vp of global e-commerce, told Modern Retail that Mattel wants to use TikTok Shop for product discovery, engagement and education, alongside its traditional retail channels. Mattel has a TikTok channel with 124,000 followers — and TikTok users already discuss its products in videos and in comments — but Mattel hasn’t sold goods directly on the platform before. Zandbar said that, by being on TikTok Shop, Mattel can “be with our community where they’re looking for our brands.”

Because TikTok account holders must be at least 13 years old, Mattel’s TikTok Shop strategy is geared toward adults, as opposed to children. “Little kids are not going to purchase products for themselves,” Zandbar said. “It’s [more so about] education for their parents.” Mattel’s selection on TikTok Shop has therefore been curated to include products mentioned in existing TikTok content, such as the Fisher-Price Soothe ‘n Snuggle Otter.

Some of Mattel’s biggest properties already have TikTok pages with avid followings. Barbie, for instance, has 2.5 million TikTok followers, while Hot Wheels has 1.2 million TikTok followers. With its TikTok Shop store, Mattel can appeal to these various fan bases, while also grouping brands under one umbrella. The Disney Store, which launched on TikTok Shop this year, likewise operates multiple properties, like “Star Wars” and “Frozen,” as one storefront.

It’s Mattel’s hope that some shoppers will buy their first Mattel product on TikTok Shop. Then, as their needs change, they could grab additional products through Mattel’s website or retail partners like Amazon, Walmart or Target. In other channels, customers can access Mattel’s full breadth of merchandise and sign up for the company’s new loyalty program. “Over time, you build that relationship with your consumers, in a much deeper way,” Zandbar said.

Because TikTok Shop will serve as an entry point for some shoppers, Mattel is focusing much of its TikTok strategy on product recommendations. The company will create videos to answer common question like, “Which toys are best for a newborn?” Mattel will also invest in livestreaming and work with content creators who are embedded in the toy community and can speak to the company’s audience.

Still, not everyone visiting Mattel’s TikTok Shop page will have kids of their own. Although Mattel is known for children’s products, it also has “a massive community of adults” collecting items like Hot Wheels and Monster High dolls, Zandbar said. Amid what’s been dubbed the “kidulting craze,” Mattel will increasingly use its TikTok Shop presence to appeal to adult collectors.

Mattel is one of a number of major retail companies joining TikTok Shop ahead of the Black Friday sales rush. This holiday season will be the first winter that big names like Best Buy, Ulta Beauty and Sephora will sell products on TikTok Shop. Nearly a third of U.S. TikTok users expect to buy a gift this Black Friday, per TikTok Shop data.

Mattel’s TikTok Shop launch also comes on the heels of its new loyalty program called Mattel Rewards. Members can earn points on qualifying purchases and activities and redeem their points for discounts at checkout. The program includes four tiers, with benefits increasing based on annual spend. Already, more than 25% of Mattel’s consumers belong to the program.

As Mattel sees it, TikTok Shop and a loyalty program serve different, but compatible functions. With a loyalty program, Mattel can more closely communicate with its most avid fans and build relationships with them, Zandbar said. Mattel can also collect first-party data on everything from someone’s average order value to their location. TikTok Shop, meanwhile, helps with discovery, but it also keeps transactions and data within its own ecosystem. Both, Zandbar said, allow Mattel to “stay as close as you can to your community.”

Zandbar acknowledged that the holidays may be a hectic time to launch new marketing channels. But that can also work in Mattel’s favor, she said. “I just believe the busiest time is going to give you massive data to understand what is truly working or not working,” she said. “I want to make sure we are maximizing our learnings during the busiest time of the year.”

Mattel forecasts it will end its fiscal 2026 year in a strong position. For its third quarter ending in September, Mattel reported net sales of $1.807 billion, up 4% year over year on a reported basis. Mattel’s operating income totaled $476 million, up $96 million. Action figures, building sets, games and Hot Wheels saw gains, while Barbie and Fisher-Price saw declines.

Mattel also has a new CEO in Roger Lynch, who assumed his position in early November and is focused on driving growth at the 81-year-old company. “My first few weeks leading Mattel have reinforced my belief in the company’s potential,” he said in an earnings release. “I also see clearly where we must improve. … Our priorities are clear: strengthen our brands and win in toys, drive innovation and creativity, and invest with discipline to drive profitable growth.”