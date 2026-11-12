Hims & Hers expands benefits program for GLP-1 support with brands like Grüns and Tonal

Last week, Hims & Hers announced an expansion of its Hims & Hers Benefits program by adding four new brand partners.

First unveiled in March, the Benefits program offers Hims & Hers subscribers exclusive savings on products and services that support their health, including strength training and nutrition-focused programs throughout their GLP-1 weight loss journey. The program has grown from two to 14 brand partners, with Tonal, Grüns, Viome and Medjet as the latest to join. Founding partners included Prenuvo and Eight Sleep, with others like MyFitnessPal, HelloFresh and Factor added earlier this year.

According to Hims & Hers, the company “doesn’t profit from these partnerships and passes 100% of the negotiated benefits directly to active subscribers.” The expansion also reflects a growing focus on holistically supporting subscribers’ GLP-1 weight loss journeys, particularly around maintaining muscle and building sustainable health habits. The exclusive benefits vary by brand. For example, members receive $1,000 off a Tonal 2 system for at-home strength training. For Grüns, subscribers receive $30 off their first order of green gummies to support their vitamin, mineral and prebiotic fiber needs. The expansion comes amid growth in Hims & Hers’ user base. This week, the company reported a 13% year-over-year increase in subscribers in the third quarter of 2026, reaching 2.79 million.

As direct-to-consumer and digital platforms navigate higher customer acquisition costs and shifting consumer spending, they are increasingly adding third-party benefits to boost subscriber retention and engagement. By bundling perks and exclusive discounts across complementary categories, platforms like Hims & Hers are aiming to turn users into long-term subscribers who keep coming back for ongoing value.

Dheerja Kaur, Hims & Hers’ chief product officer, told Modern Retail the program is meant to offer users a holistic set of GLP-1 medications, alongside products and services.

Kaur said people manage their health in fragments, with treatment in one place, fitness in another and nutrition somewhere else. “We built Hims & Hers Benefits to bring those pieces together because the moments between appointments are often what decide whether someone’s health actually improves,” Kaur said.

Kaur added that the goal is for the digital platform to stay with subscribers on their weight-loss journey day to day. “People want a health partner that does more than manage a condition, and we’re committed to building one that invests in their whole health at a price that works for them,” said Kaur.

She said adding brands like Tonal, Grüns, Viome and Medjet to Benefits marks a significant step in the growth of the program. “Each was chosen for its commitment to real outcomes and its focus on keeping health support affordable,” Kaur said.

Kaur explained that a GLP-1 journey is much stronger with the right movement and nutrition plan, and a subscriber’s own data can reveal patterns no single appointment would catch. “When those experiences are connected in one place, members get far more from their care than the sum of its parts,” said Kaur.

For brands, the Hims & Hers Benefits program is another source of customer acquisition. For example, the new partnership is part of Grüns’ strategy to reach new consumers who are actively looking for wellness solutions.

Kara Beilman, vp of brand at Grüns, said that when people are investing in their health and building new habits, “We want Grüns to be part of that moment.”

Beilman added that Grüns’ positioning contrasts with the traditional supplement choices many GLP-1 users have, which “feel like one more chore” to take on. “But we believe enjoyment matters as much as function,” Beilman said. “Grüns is something people actually look forward to every day, and that’s what turns a good intention into a lasting habit.”

As for the new customers that Benefits helps Grüns acquire, Beilman said the advantage is in Hims & Hers sending customers directly to Grüns’ website. “They’re buying from us from day one,” she said, and they often subscribe to build healthy habits.

“For people on a GLP-1 who are thinking about their nutrition long term, auto-replenishment means Grüns just shows up at their door every month,” said Beilman.

The Hims & Hers Benefits program is part of a wave of platforms adding perks via outside partners to encourage sticky subscriptions. This month Amazon announced the latest Prime membership perk in partnership with Uber Eats. Prime members can now order Uber Eats directly on Amazon with $0 delivery, and Amazon claims the benefit could save members more than $175 a year. Additionally, last week DoorDash and Lyft announced Lyft Go, a new joint membership that offers 8% back in credits on Lyft rides and a DashPass subscription for $9.99 a month.

Kaur said that since Hims & Hers introduced Benefits earlier this year, “The program has grown quickly, and this expansion reflects what we’re hearing from our community.”