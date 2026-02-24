Hims alums launch fiber-boosted sweetener brand Poca

There is a new better-for-you sweetener on the market.

Hims co-founder Hilary Coles and Emily Boschwitz, former head of marketing at Hims, are launching a new sweetener syrup this week. The new brand, called Poca, offers zero-calorie syrup with a boost of fiber in portable sachets that can be added to coffee, tea, matcha or other beverages. Poca is launching in trendy flavors like pistachio and strawberry shortcake, as well as classics like caramel and vanilla. The founders also said they avoided using sugar alcohols like erythritol or alternatives like stevia, which tend to leave an aftertaste. The company uses a combination of allulose, monkfruit and inulin, a gut-friendly plant-based fiber that provides three grams of fiber per serving.

The brand is launching on its direct-to-consumer website, with plans to partner with cafes this year to drive trials. Coles said this will be followed by plans for retail partnerships next year. Poca’s seed investors include Offline Ventures, Blank Street co-founder Vinay Menda, Jeni’s Ice Creams founder Jeni Britton, Glossier CEO Colin Walsh and Tucker Halpern of music duo Sofi Tukker.

Coles believes much of the current CPG startup scene has been dominated by products that optimize food and support biohacking routines. But Poca’s positioning is to “bring back enjoying sweetness any time of the day,” without guilt. The name Poca is a portmanteau of pocket café. “We wanted something with interesting flavors and that can easily be taken on the go, so you never have to spend $6 on an airport coffee that gives you a crash after,” Coles said.

The brand’s launch also arrives at a time when more brands are shifting their messaging to indulgence rather than hyperfocusing on the health benefits. It’s why Poca isn’t leading with fiber content in its marketing, despite emerging social media trends like “fibermaxxing.”

“There is something for everybody to find,” Coles said, whether it’s a busy parent wanting an afternoon pick-me-up or a wellness enthusiast looking to boost their fiber intake through a more enjoyable format. The additional fiber can also help keep people satiated longer. “We want you to feel like this is a treat that you don’t have to justify, and a large part of that is due to our ability to deliver on taste,” Coles said.

Coles also noted the rise of “treat” culture, at a time when many people are looking for “little moments of joy” throughout their day.

Reducing sugar and boosting macros like protein and fiber have dominated the CPG space for the last few years. Kantha Shelke, a trendspotter who teaches in the Specialty Food Association’s education series, said new food and beverage brands are trying to bridge the gap between indulgence and healthier alternatives as consumers become increasingly hyper-aware of ingredients.

“Three grams of fiber per serving is a meaningful contribution,” Shelke said. The FDA’s daily value recommendation for fiber is 28 grams. Poca’s on-the-go squeeze format “meets people where they already are: during their morning coffee ritual, she said. “This [Poca] moves the needle in a realistic, low-effort way for consumers who are not about to overhaul their diets,” Shelke said.

As for the go-to-market strategy, Boschwitz said the brand plans to feel out what the community wants before diving deep into one channel. “We want to start with building trust with the consumer,” she said. “And of course, we are looking at influencers, TikTok Shop and the core digital channels in the beginning to learn what’s resonating.”

Coles said that, while health and wellness trends come and go, the company will focus on reappraising the way people consume sugary treats. “We have this idea of reclaiming sugar in a moment where it’s become so vilified,” Coles said. “So [Poca] was really exciting to a lot of people.”