From straightforward labels to GLP-1-friendly meals, here are the wellness trends that investors expect will dominate 2025

When it comes to better-for-you CPG categories, investors expect a return to basics in 2025.

Wellness-geared investors — especially those in the food, beverage and supplements space — say they are seeing a recalibration of the types of products people are interested in. For one, venture capitalists have said they will remain choosy about the number of products they’re betting on and are looking to back brands with proven concepts. At the same time, they’re reassessing trends to accommodate the impact of new factors, such as the rise of weight loss drug usage and functional ingredient fatigue.

Modern Retail spoke with investors and brands about the wellness trends expected in the year ahead. They say there is an overall shift toward simplified formulations using whole ingredients and less emphasis on the bells and whistles of many functional products.

‘Returning to simple ingredient labels’

Anna Whiteman, principal at Coefficient Capital, said that a big theme in 2025 is the return to whole, straightforward ingredient labels.

“I think the return to basic ingredients is probably the overarching trend that we’re seeing,” Whiteman said. That largely means the stripping away of functional formats that most people don’t understand, and highlighting real straightforward ingredients and macros, like protein and fiber content.

That’s a departure from even five years ago, Whiteman explained, when many CPG investors were all-in on plant-based chicken, steak or protein augmentation. Plant-based nuggets brand Nowadays, for example, raised $7 million in venture capital in 2022, only to shut down in mid-2023. In fact, many meat alternative brands have shifted away from their “lab-grown” reputation by overhauling formulations to focus on whole protein sources.

“Now, there is a return to primalism being driven by a need for simplicity, and I think that’s largely a good thing,” Whiteman said. “You’re also seeing that obviously play out a lot in the conversation around seed oils and ultra-processed foods.”

Other investors are also viewing 2025 as a major turning point for functional ingredient fads, such as adaptogens and mushrooms. In 2023, a number of brands touting next-generation ingredients caught investors’ eyes; mushroom-infused beverage Odyssey Wellness, for example, raised a $6.3 million Series A round after selling 10 million cans the previous year.

But now, things seem to be changing. Rachel Hirsch, founder and managing partner of Wellness Growth Ventures, told Modern Retail that data-driven, bio-hacking wellness “has faded away, like a true trend.” That’s not to say that VCs aren’t interested in new products, but Hirsch said she’s prioritizing a “food as medicine” approach to CPG.

“Tools and gadgets like the Oura Ring have introduced a new level of accountability for wellness brands,” Hirsch said. As such, users are now able to measure the tangible effects of products on their sleep, recovery and overall health. “So, companies can no longer rely on marketing gimmicks or superficial claims,” she said.

This shift is pushing brands to double down on fundamental principles — high-quality ingredients, proven efficacy, and transparent practices — to deliver on their promises. “It’s less about chasing the next trend and more about building lasting trust through results,” Hirsch said.

Monitoring the impact of weight loss drugs

The focus on simple, easy-to-understand nutrition coincides with the rise of weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. About 7% of U.S. adults are now on semaglutide medications, which has led big CPG companies like Nestlé and Danone to shake up their portfolios to cater to weight loss drug users.

As such, Hirsch said weight loss drugs are a growing focus for emerging wellness brands. “With the potential for reduced food intake, there will be an increased need for nutrient-dense, compact, and easily digestible formulations,” she said. Indeed, lighter but nutritious meals and snacks are on the rise. Supplement markets are already emerging aimed at GLP-1 users. In 2024, supplement retailers like iHerb and GNC launched product lines and sections specifically to support customers using semaglutide medications.

“While these are still in their infancy, we anticipate a rapidly growing demand for solutions that address the ripple effects of GLP-1 usage,” Hirsch said. For instance, supporting muscle mass and bone density will likely become critical areas of focus, alongside addressing implications for skincare and overall metabolic health.

Food startups are already responding. This month, meal delivery service CookUnity launched its first-ever “chef-made GLP-1 friendly meal collection.”

CookUnity’s vp of brand marketing, Cam Ferrin, told Modern Retail that as 2025 kicked off, “CookUnity’s GLP-1 balanced collection couldn’t be more strategic.” Ferrin pointed to the millions of more Americans expected to use GLP-1 medications in the coming years.

CookUnity identified the opportunity to be an early meal delivery player catering to GLP-1 users. “One of the lesser-discussed challenges of GLP-1 medications is the impact on appetite, which often leads to a deficiency in critical nutrients,” he said. The idea for the collection is to offer nutrient-dense and flavorful meals created in partnership with a registered dietitian. “We’ve crafted meals that are high in protein, fiber, and essential micronutrients,” Ferrin said. “This ensures that even with reduced hunger, users can maintain optimal nutrition.”

Still, consumer behavior among those taking these drugs is evolving quickly, leaving investors with conflicting data points.

For example, contrary to early reports that GLP-1 users are cutting back on alcohol, Whiteman said this cohort “is drinking more alcohol, actually.” So while Ozempic does make drinking alcohol physically harder on the body, Whiteman said users haven’t cut it out completely.

With that, Whiteman said the nonalcoholic beverages remain niche among Americans even with dozens of brands popping up to cater to the sober-curious.

“People are experimenting with NA, but it’s still a very fringe category for most Americans,” Whiteman said. She pointed to Coefficient’s latest data, which suggests that more than 60% of adults are still regularly consuming alcohol, on par with the past few decades. “Across America, people are drinking the way that they always have,” she said.

When it comes to CPG and wellness, Whiteman said people are less likely to fall for gimmicks as they’re educated on better-for-you food and beverage choices. “I think the efficacy and the functionality is ultimately key,” Whiteman said. “And the brands that will survive are those that can back up their claims on the ingredients they’re using.”