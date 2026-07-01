Bogg, on track for record sales, expands into Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie

Bogg, a TikTok-viral bag brand, is inking new retail partnerships as its growth continues to surge.

The company, which is known for its colorful and washable Croc-like totes, is entering six new retailers, including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, bringing its total number of U.S. locations to more than 7,000. Bogg entered 1,900 Target locations in 2024, and it’s also available via its own website, as well as through partners like Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dunham’s Sports, Bloomingdale’s and Amazon. Most of Bogg’s bags retail for $60-$100, depending on size.

Bogg is not a new brand — it was founded in 2008 — but the company has earned a cult-like following in the last few years, thanks to social media, endorsements from so-called “Peloton moms,” and a fanbase eager to collect as many colors and patterns of the bag as possible.

In this way, Bogg has enjoyed a Stanley-like rise, with lifetime sales now totaling $400 million. For 2026, the company is on track to surpass last year’s revenue high of $140 million, said founder Kim Vaccarella. Bogg is now counting on more retail partnerships — such as with big names like Anthropologie — to give it an extra boost.

Over the past year, Bogg added nearly 200 new retail doors nationwide, including 162 within the specialty channel alone. In addition to Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie, the company is going into The Container Store and Tillys. Approximately 40% of Bogg’s sales come from retail partners, with the remaining 60% from DTC and Amazon.

“My personal drive is to increase that wholesale number,” Vaccarella told Modern Retail. “You love to have DTC, obviously, from a margin perspective, but because I’m a touch-and-feel person, I want to see the bags in the stores.” Specialty stores, she added, are especially important, as “they’re the ones that are talking about us constantly [and] showing their customer Bogg bags on the floor.” But all retail partners tend to have “a different customer,” Vaccarella said, which can help broaden Bogg’s reach.

Some shoppers, for example, may want a Bogg bag for the pool or beach, while others may use a Bogg bag in the classroom or at work. “What we’ve learned over the years is that [Bogg] can sit in a gas station, a hardware store, a high-end store and a sporting-goods store,” Vaccarella explained. “So then, from there, it’s [about] finding strategic partners and segmentation that really amplifies and brings Bogg Bag to [customers].”

When Bogg went into Target in 2024, it kept some colorways exclusive to the retailer. Similarly, Bogg is curating its assortment and conducting research as it expands into more doors. For a partner like Anthropologie, for instance, “We don’t want to be the odd duck,” Vaccarella said. “We don’t want to go in there with a baseball bag if they’re doing all florals.”

Urban Outfitters will likely have a larger selection of Bitty bags (the smallest size) because that’s what younger customers gravitate toward. “We’re not only thinking about our customer, but we’re also thinking about the customer that’s going into these retail locations,” Vaccarella added.

The company is also bringing more non-bag items to retailers, like organizer pouches, beverage holders and Bogg Bit decorations that pop into the bag’s perforated holes. Over the last year alone, Bogg rolled out multiple new products, including food-and-drink trays that sit on top of half of the bag.

New items are resonating well with customers, the brand says; Bogg’s spring-summer 2026 collection saw record-setting early results in retail channels, Vaccarella shared.

Still, the path to growth hasn’t been easy. Bogg took a nearly $10 million hit from tariffs last year. Until recently, the company manufactured all of its products in China, one of the most heavily tariffed countries under U.S. President Donald Trump. Looking for a reprieve, it started diversifying into Vietnam.

The company also uses EVA foam rubber to make its bags, but the material, like other plastics, has been sensitive to global supply constraints and price spikes amid the recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

From dealing with higher gas costs to grappling with tariffs, there have been “so many different things at play” on a macroeconomic basis, Vaccarella said. “You’re hearing record prices and all different things, so it’s hard for a retail brand to say, ‘Are we going to bring in this product, and is it going to sell?’ Because people are going to be more price-conscious,” she said. Over the last year, though, Bogg has seen customers consistently come back for more. “We saw record sales in the first half of the year, already,” Vaccarella said.

Alongside its growing retail footprint, Bogg is stepping up its marketing efforts across the country. The company is putting more money into paid marketing on social media channels like TikTok and Instagram. What’s newer for the brand is YouTube, where Bogg is publishing more video content and working with creators. On YouTube, “our results shot up 600% — not from a dollar perspective, but just engagement,” Vaccarella said. One video, called “How I Bogg,” has racked up more than 319,000 views.

Up next, Bogg will release its fall collection on July 6, and it’s betting on its growing roster of retail partners to build demand. “Even though we’ve been around for several years, … there are still people who are seeing Bogg Bag for the first time,” Vaccarella said. “So, how do we capture that audience, and how do we continue to bring them Bogg Bag?”