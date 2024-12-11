Bekah Broe, Hoka | Modern Retail Vanguard 2024

This is part of the Modern Retail Vanguard, a series highlighting the behind-the-scenes talent powering the world’s top retail brands. More from the series →

When two former Salomon employees launched Hoka One One in 2009, the footwear brand primarily centered on performance. Its shoes were meant to allow for faster downhill running – a fact reflected in its namesake, which means “to fly over land” in Maori.

Hoka’s popularity has soared over the past few years as the brand has become a bigger force in the running world. And Bekah Broe, senior director of product for performance footwear at Hoka, is tasked with ensuring the brand’s products are resonating with all kinds of runners, joggers and walkers. Broe joined Hoka three years ago as the director of product for performance footwear and came into her current role in February 2024. She and her team oversee the development and production of new shoes, making sure they carry out the functions that Hoka has in mind.