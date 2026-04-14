Amazon hits pause on controversial change to its advertising payment system that had caused a seller revolt

Amazon is hitting pause on a controversial change to its advertising payment system after backlash from sellers who said the update would strain their finances.

“We recently let a small number of advertisers know that we’d be updating their available payment methods to pay with their seller or vendor account balance or Pay by Invoice,” Amazon wrote in a message to advertisers posted Tuesday on the Amazon Ads blog. “Based on feedback we heard, we’re deferring this change until August 1, 2026 to give this group of advertisers more time to prepare.”