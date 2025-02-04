Mschf seems to be making a magazine printed on soap bottles

Mschf, the self-described art collective known for its buzzy product drops and stunt promotions, seems to be getting into the print media space… sort of.

According to a document viewed by Modern Retail, Mschf is now soliciting pitches for a new product called Soap Magazine. The collective is seeking “Hard-hitting, Pulitzer Prize-worthy articles, in print.” But here’s the rub: it’s “only available on the labels of bodywash, shampoo, conditioner, handsoap, and other body care products.”

The project, according to the document, has grand journalism ambitions. As Mschf describes the overall idea: “It is ‘intellectual-ish.’ It is pro-writer, it is anti-corporate, it is anti-ads.” The organization wants “journalism with a side-order of story-telling (a la Jack Kerouac, or even Anthony Bourdain).” The document did not list the rates it would pay writers.

Mschf declined to comment on the project.

Mschf, which first launched in 2016, became known for its twice-monthly product drops. Recent drops include products like shoes and rock candy. It also loves to roll out wild stunts, such as purchasing a cow set to be butchered in 2026 and pre-selling its meat.

The collective’s work has sometimes taken aim at big brands. In 2023, it dropped a WD-40-scented perfume, which the household product lubricant company was not a part of. Perhaps most infamous was its 2021 Lil Nas X collaboration — a limited edition Nike Air Max 97, which it called the “Satan Shoes.” Nike sued the collective over trademark infringement (the dispute was settled out of court).

It’s unclear if Soap is any type of collaboration or just one of Mschf’s solo stunts. The company does seem intent on selling products, at the very least. Mschf Product Studio filed a trademark registration in November 2024 for Soap Magazine. It is “intended to cover the categories of bath soaps; Beauty soap; Non-medicated skin care preparations, namely, creams, lotions, gels, toners, cleaners and peels; Skin soap,” per the filing, which is still pending.

Brands have dabbled in the media business for years. Companies like Away and Uniqlo, for example, have launched their own magazines, often with the purpose of engaging customers in new ways. Those projects, however, usually existed as standalone media items — like magazines and websites — and were not published on the products themselves.

For now, Soap Magazine still seems to be in the making. While Mschf is seeking out writers, the document said the first issue wouldn’t be released until the summer of 2025.