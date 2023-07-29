Modern Retail Rundown: The Daily Harvest saga, Bud Light layoffs & an Apple/Amazon’s pricing lawsuit

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff dissects various news coming out of the retail industry.

On this week’s Rundown, we discuss a report by Bloomberg detailing how Daily Harvest handled its recall last year. Next, a look at Bud Light’s decline as America’s favorite beer in light of the company’s latest controversies. Lastly, governments are increasingly cracking down on Amazon’s counterfeit and pricing practices — most recently in light of its secret deal with Apple.

The Modern Retail podcast is released every Saturday morning.