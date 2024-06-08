Modern Retail Rundown: Shopify marketing shifts, Walmart Health losses & Poppi faces lawsuit

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses the latest changes at Shopify, including the reported sunsetting of Shopify Plus branding. Meanwhile, after five years of trying to grow Walmart Health, the retailer shut down the health-focused business after reportedly losing nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Lastly, better-for-you soda brand Poppi is facing a class action lawsuit in California by customers who say they were duped by its gut health claims.