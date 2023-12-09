Modern Retail Rundown: Non-alcoholic White Claw, Amazon slashes apparel fees & NRF walks back retail theft claims

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s show, we start by pondering the use cases for 0% alcohol hard seltzer, then move into Amazon leaning into more affordable apparel as retailers face the reality of competing with Shein and Temu. Finally, following months of retailers blaming poor performances on theft, reports show NRF’s retail crime claims to be overblown.