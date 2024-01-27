Modern Retail Rundown: Macy’s turns down buyout bid, Solo Stove’s marketing woes, & Etsy’s Super Bowl ambitions

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This week on the Modern Retail Rundown, the editorial staff looks into big retail changes afoot.

First, we analyze why Macy’s ultimately rejected a $5.1 billion takeover bid from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management. Then, a discussion about Solo Stove’s flashy advertising campaign with Snoop Dogg, and why the marketing world is debating its merits. Finally, we discuss Etsy’s proposed plans to allegedly advertise during the Super Bowl and what it means for sellers and shoppers alike.