Modern Retail+ Research: TikTok and UGC remains top of mind for brands

Brands are trying to do more with less when it comes to paid marketing.

According to new research from Modern Retail+, brands are focused on making user-generated content for social media as well as video content. Modern Retail and Glossy ran a recent survey of around 60 brands and agencies who reported that video posts and TikTok content remain one of the highest marketing priorities.

While this isn’t a shocking finding, it’s indicative of the changing advertising landscape. Customer acquisition costs have risen over the last few years, making it more difficult to stand out on social platforms like Facebook and Instagram. And brands are increasingly focused on growing their online presences with organic content rather than paid posts. Meanwhile, new players like TikTok have continued to dominate.

As such, brands see user-generated content as a major priority for their marketing strategies this year. According to the survey, 56% said that UGC comprised most of their social content.

A big part of this focus on user-generated content is marketers’ focus on TikTok. The app has more than 150 million users in the U.S. and, even amid a potential ban, continues to be a dominant social media platform.

And brands clearly see TikTok as an integral facet of their marketing strategies. According to the survey, 55% said they dedicated more resources to their TikTok presence over the last year than ever before.

The survey results give a helpful snapshot of how brands are thinking about allocating marketing resources. They’re focused more on posting shareable video content that engages followers. And, most importantly, they’re focusing on finding cheaper UGC rather than expensive photoshoots.

As they begin their holiday marketing campaigns, these tactics will likely remain front and center.