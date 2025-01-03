How the baby aisle evolved in 2024 as parents prioritized value and safety

One of the most surprising baby registry trends in 2024 had little to do with gifting and everything to do with how some parents are managing higher costs of living.

Sarah Ryan, director for research at What to Expect from Everyday Health, said parents are increasingly registering for more day-to-day items, like diapers, baby food and formula. Conversely, they’re asking for fewer baby swings or larger toys. What to Expect’s Baby Registry survey even found that 41% of moms who already had a child created a registry to use as a checklist or to get perks like completion discounts or future coupons.

“Moms right now are incredibly thoughtful and mindful with their spending and planning,” she said. “They’re anticipating their needs, saying ‘This is what I’m going to spend in the next three, six or nine months with this baby,’ and they’re really optimizing for that.”

Value-driven purchasing was one of the biggest retail trends in 2024 as families continued to deal with higher costs of living. As many as 64% of people look for deals or coupons to help contend with inflation, according to a Year in Review survey from 84.51, and 47% are trading down.

In the baby aisle, however, finding a deal also means balancing safety and sustainability concerns. Group chats and forums saw an avalanche of news stories around lawsuits alleging microplastics in baby bottles and federal officials calling for investigations into Shein and Temu for potentially harmful products. The Consumer Product Safety Commission lists about 61 recalls in the “baby and kids” category this year, ranging from toys to high chairs to crib mattresses.

In turn, brands are seeing an uptick in spending on secondhand items and products that can have a longer useful life for a growing child. Other brands that sell eco-friendly products — like clean diapers — are seeing parents trade up for peace of mind.

“Safety means different things depending on the category,” Ryan said. “In some cases, it’s about avoiding harmful chemicals. In others, it’s about keeping the baby physically safe, like with a car seat. We’re seeing that safety continues to grow as a priority for new moms.”

Value-driven buys

One way parents helped stretch their budgets in 2024 was by scouring online marketplaces and informal economies for the best deals. This yielded business growth in the space: open box and overstock marketplace Rebelstork grew 300% year-over-year and announced its $18 million Series A in September.

Rebelstork gets its goods from more than 2,500 brands and retailers, including Target, diverting returns away from landfills while giving customers a better price on an item. Founder Emily Hosie credits the success to how everybody loves a discount, regardless of income level.

“Parents are very much looking for value-based products. But they’re not looking for cheap things. They want good quality, but they want it at a deal,” she said.

The value-driven parent is also looking for items that can serve multiple practical purposes in a child’s development. The Doona, a car seat that quickly becomes a stroller without any other attachments, is often in the #1 Best Seller spot on Amazon. Online marketplace and registry service Babylist says the most-registered high chair is the Stokke Tripp Trapp, which can be used as seating into adulthood, also known as the “chair for life.” Similarly, registry additions for convertible car seats that can be used across ages increased by 14% year over year.

Karen Reardanz, editorial director at Babylist, said this trend is likely to continue into next year, with parents building registries that speak to future needs. “We’ve seen more registrants adding products that they might not use until their baby’s first birthday, as well as products that can be used now and later,” she told Modern Retail.

Babyletto, a furniture brand founded in 2006 by children’s furniture company Million Dollar Baby Co., came out with the Pogo All-Stages Collection in October, which includes an 8-1 crib. It can switch from a bassinet to a mini crib and to a toddler bed, with in-between stages based on age and development.

Teddy Fong, founder of the furniture company Babyletto and CEO of Million Dollar Baby Co., said today’s parents want products that they can use for years rather than just one season. The brand saw 20% retail growth in 2024 and is expected to reach $280 million-$300 million in retail sales for the year.

In addition to its multipurpose crib, Babyletto is also known for its Kiwi, an electronic glider and swivel chair with a USB port. The company sells around 30,000 units a year and is stocked in all Crate and Barrel and Crate and Kids stores.

“Parents don’t want a lot of clutter; they want design and functionality,” he said. “Our bestsellers resonate because they’re versatile and meet multiple needs.”

Essentials & services

Ryan also said the What to Expect research shows a 15% increase in registry items meant to support new moms and their comfort, whether that’s maternity clothes or postpartum care.

Target registrants can link their accounts to Totsquad, a service marketplace that connects parents with support services like sleep coaches, lactation coaches and car seat safety experts. Similar to cash-collecting services like Honeyfund for newlyweds, the service connects to the baby registries on Target so people can gift new parents a service or funds. It’s also been marketed to new parents through coupons and giveaways with companies like Pampers.

Totsquad founder Jen Saxton said the service especially appeals to Gen Z parents who would prefer to get hand-me-downs and generate less plastic waste. “I do think that there is a consumer shift broadly away from consumption and purchasing products, which is why I think one of the big trends is that retailers are now turning to service providers.”

Brands and retailers are also revamping how they produce and market essential products to cater to parents’ twin desires for value and safety. While the formula space sees an influx of new players and production, the diaper space is increasingly seeing new brands focused on providing cleaner ingredients.

Adrian Pereira and his wife Kelly founded Eco Pea Co., a bamboo diaper company, as a direct-to-consumer and subscription brand in 2020. However, by late 2023, Target approached them to add their products to its online assortment and select stores. That year, Target stores also started selling other better-for-baby diaper brands like Parasol and Kudos, which tout attributes like being free of chlorine, latex and other chemicals.

“Parents today are making more research-based decisions,” Pereira said. “We’re seeing a shift from synthetic materials to ones that make parents feel better about their choices.”

EcoPeaCo has seen unit sales double in the past six months, and revenue is up 50% in the last quarter alone. But sometimes, the more sustainable choice is the one that costs more, pitting parents’ top values against each other. EcoPeaCo’s diapers cost more than the leading brands like Pampers and Huggies — around $0.61 a diaper, compared to around $0.40.



The diapers’ higher cost is due to the materials used, which are meant for sensitive skin. They are also biodegradable and come in compostable packaging labeled with water-based ink. However, Pereira said the company aims to keep the price point competitive, and it still sees growing demand for its products.

“We have to charge a bit of a premium, but we’re OK with that, in a way, because of the product we make,” he said. “Parents are making more research-based decisions rather than grabbing what’s cheapest. And we think parents are becoming more in tune with what brands stand for — they want to help the planet and their kids’ futures.”