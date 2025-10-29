How Pure Daily Care designed a new product with TikTok scrollers in mind

Skin-care brand Pure Daily Care took a cue from TikTok Shop when developing packaging for its latest product, a liquid acne patch called the Zap Patch.

The brand is known for its viral NuDerma Wand, which is ranked No. 1 on Amazon for “facial machines.” But as Pure Daily Care was gearing up for the launch of its Zap Patch, which was released last week, it created the packaging specifically with TikTok scrollers and creators in mind. While many of Pure Daily Care’s other products have a minimalistic look, Zap Patch uses bold blue type on a yellow background and a much larger, vertically-positioned font size. The brand hopes the change will help the product stand out in affiliate videos and capture viewers’ attention.

Jon Cohen, the brand’s chief marketing officer, pointed out that Zap Patch’s lettering is so big that “you can read it when the camera reverses the copy.” What’s more, he said, “A lot of skin care for older audiences looks super clinical [in terms of packaging], or for Gen Z, it uses millennial pink. We thought, ‘What could we do that would be unisex and really hit you in the face when you’re scrolling by?'”

The product is also part of Pure Daily Care’s ongoing bet on TikTok, the brand’s second-biggest sales channel after Amazon. The company sells dozens of products on TikTok Shop — including NuDerma sets (up to $499, without coupons), hyaluronic serum ($66.50, without coupons) and, now, the Zap Patch ($39.95, without coupons). In the third quarter alone, Pure Daily Care says it did “just shy” of $2.5 million in revenue on TikTok Shop — or 5x growth from the second quarter.

Pure Daily Care, which was founded in 2015 and initially sold on Amazon, does nine figures in revenue a year, Cohen said. Its revenue on TikTok Shop, year to date, is up 6x from 2024. It has sold more than 135,000 items through TikTok Shop alone, according to its profile on the platform.

Pure Daily Care regularly works with creators; on TikTok, about 70-80% of the company’s sales and messaging come from affiliates, estimated Brianna Ricci, the brand’s director of digital marketing and a key driver of the new packaging. More than 13,500 creators made videos about Pure Daily Care in the last year alone, Cohen said. “We have creators that, with one video, do $150,000 in revenue,” Cohen shared. Pure Daily Care gives creators a 10-15% cut, depending on which commission program they are part of.

Creators are now being seeded Zap Patch, and they’ll put up TikTok videos in the coming weeks. Like other brands with affiliate programs, Pure Daily Care provides creators with guidelines and tips about how to speak to its products. “We can brief them on messaging, but we can’t control how they’re speaking to [a product],” Ricci said. However, “having something big and bold that they’re showing — that’s something we can control.”

Cohen, Ricci and other employees also regularly jump on TikTok to go live and answer viewers’ questions about products. “I want to talk directly to the audience, because we’re the ones working with the formulator and we’re creating the graphics,” Cohen said. Already, employees have made three videos about the Zap Patch, which have racked up 14,000 cumulative views in four days.

Allison Collins, co-founder and managing director of The Consumer Collective, said that Pure Daily Care’s focus on TikTok-friendly packaging reminds her of a decade ago, “when beauty brands discovered Instagram marketing.” “I remember there were brands that were launching and thinking about their packaging from the perspective of, ‘How would this look in a flat lay [a top-down, bird’s-eye-view photo]?'” she said. “It definitely helped with awareness, and it makes sense to transfer a version of that strategy to TikTok.”

For a brand like Pure Daily Care, it’s logical to want to have your product’s name be visible when a creator is waving a SKU around in a TikTok video, Collins said. “I think we’ll just need to see how it converts and what the feedback from the general public is,” she added. “But I like it, because I feel like there hasn’t been too much newness in TikTok marketing. It’s started to feel a little stale. There’s a lot of ‘get ready with me’ videos and day-in-the-life vlogs [on the platform]. These often contain beauty, but the formats feel a little overused.”

Pure Daily Care, for its part, is open to adjusting its playbook. “If Zap Patch doesn’t resonate, or someone says, ‘It’s not working under my makeup,’ we will go back to the drawing board,” Cohen said. But TikTok-friendly packaging is here to stay, the brand told Modern Retail. “Our future skin care will have a different look and feel than our typical NuDerma packaging,” Cohen said.