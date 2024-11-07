Eco-friendly brands are combatting ‘green fatigue’ by focusing more on product efficacy in marketing

Companies shouting their eco-friendly credentials from the rooftops may be a thing of the past if the latest additions to dish soap aisles are any indication.

Dropps, a cleaning brand with distribution in Wegmans and Meijer, just launched its UltraWash Plus dishwasher pod meant to stack up against competitors like Cascade Platinium. It has a similar form factor as a wrapped pod that contains three separate cleaning agents. And though it’s made without phosphates, chlorine, phthalates, sulfates or dyes, its recyclable cardboard packaging doesn’t necessarily lead with that information. Its tagline calls itself a “biobased power dishwasher detergent” and notes that it cuts through grease, can clean 24-hour stuck on food and leaves glass sparkling.

“There’s been many green brands out there that just didn’t deliver efficacy. And as a result, this consumer is inherently skeptical, particularly in performance categories like dish and laundry,” said Dropps CEO Alastair Dorward. “For some consumers, you have to win them over first on efficacy and then talk about the sustainable credentials.”

With its latest launch, Dropps is tackling so-called “green fatigue.” The term has crept into the zeitgeist for at least 15 years, a play on the psychological concept called “compassion fatigue.” But the general gist is that consumers are tired of hearing about sustainability claims. Some don’t want to hear it because they’re — rightfully — skeptical of greenwashing. Others have been discouraged by their past experience with so-called clean products that didn’t live up to the hype.

More generally, green fatigue is being used in reference to the growing weariness individuals feel around paying more for eco-friendly products or having to do their own extensive research in an attempt to reduce their carbon footprint. Many say the onus should be on companies. A Pew Research Center survey from August 2023 found two-thirds of U.S. adults think corporations and businesses are doing too little to reduce climate change. And as much as 25% of global carbon emissions are attributed to the retail sector.

Still, some data suggests shoppers want to support sustainable business. PwC’s latest “Voice of the Consumer” survey of more than 20,000 shoppers found that 85% are experiencing the effects of climate change and prioritize sustainability practices in their consumption. What’s more, eight in 10 say they’re willing to pay more for sustainably-produced or sourced goods.

But brands that aim to be “clean” aren’t likely to keep their consumers if the product doesn’t work. In launching the new pod, Dorward said Dropps is looking to win over “a frustrated Cascade consumer or Finish consumer” with a product that works as well or better. Dropps also aims to compete on price; it will cost about $30 for 64 pods at retail stores, while a 62-count of Cascade Platinum is about $23 at Walmart. The launch strategy includes securing shelf space at Wegmans, Meijer and SaveMart. In addition to the new dishwasher pod, Dropps sells other cleaning products like an array of laundry detergent pods, and is available online through Amazon and Walmart. Through its DTC website, Dropps has around 300,000 subscribers.

“We are actively going after that, perhaps, skeptical mass consumer who is time-starved and is not prepared to pay an extra 20% for a [green] premium,” Dorward said.

Still, the company underscores that it aims to be a cleaner alternative. Dorward, formerly the CEO of Method, said that its eco-friendly ingredients and packaging tend to become a reason why a customer sticks with the brand. The copy on Dropps’ packaging includes the phrase “clean cleaning,” and the recyclable cardboard box itself offers something of a subliminal message that this product is different than the ones that come in a plastic pouch. But that feels somewhat secondary to messages like “Go from problem to polished with Dropps’ UltraWash Plus Dishwasher Detergent,” as one recent Instagram post shared.

“There is this sweet spot between efficacy and sustainability and affordability, that we feel that we’re really uniquely dialed in on,” Dorward said.

Other brands have found success with similar strategies. Cleaning brand Dirty Labs just launched its 2-in-1 Bio Enzyme Dishwasher Detergent and Booster in Whole Foods as of Nov. 1. The product is a powder detergent in a cardboard tube, a starkly different form factor than pods wrapped in plastic. Such products are often associated with concerns around microplastics that were subject to a proposed ban in New York City.

Dirty Labs’ messaging on its product page and its packaging as well as through its advertising, does position itself as a cleaner alternative. It calls the dishwasher soap a “biobased,” “non-toxic” and “biodegradable” product, noting that it’s free of “harsh chemicals.” But it also calls out how it doesn’t require a pre-wash, can work in quick cycles and breaks down stuck-on food. The combination is an attempt to win over customers by focusing on efficacy, safety and sustainability, or what CMO Soyoung Park calls “the cleaning tri-lemma,” she told Modern Retail.

“Where we actually draw in a customer because of a very specific pain point around performance,” she said. “And then sustainability and non-toxicity is sort of like an upside.”

So far, the pitch seems to be working. Dirty Labs has seen year-over-year revenue growth. Without sharing figures, Park said the company has found success in growing sales on Amazon and through Grove Collaborative. But it also sees strong retention, which Park credits to the product working without having to compromise on sustainability.

“People vote with their dollar and will choose a product that works for them and their needs,” she said. “It’s the responsibility [of] the company to provide better options.”