Brands hope a second round of ‘Wicked’ products will drive some retail sales magic

“Wicked: For Good” is painting retail green and pink to celebrate the second and final installment of the Blockbuster musical.

Universal Pictures is making an even bigger licensing push to coincide with the second installment of the “Wicked” movie, featuring dozens of brands across categories like home, apparel, beauty and accessories. Universal told Modern Retail that it brought on more than 300 official licensing partners this year, and 50% of the partners are new. Some of the participating brands include those that released licensed products last year, like fragrance brand Voluspa.

Emily Cullen, vp of marketing at Voluspa, said last year’s “Wicked” collection was Voluspa’s first large-scale film collaboration. “It quickly became one of Voluspa’s top-performing launches of 2024,” Cullen said. Every SKU in the collection exceeded sales projections, and 68% of purchases came from new customers.

IP licensing has become an important part of Hollywood marketing, made popular by Mattel’s “Barbie” merch push for the 2023 film. But for retail brands, it has also become an important way to introduce themselves to new customers and become part of larger cultural conversations, while also driving sales. And this year, in particular, brands are looking to “Wicked”-themed items to drive some excitement at a time when consumers may be feeling stressed about the economy and a prolonged government shutdown.

Riding a wave of momentum

Universal, for its part, also launched the “Wicked at Home” experience, located at a New York City townhouse. Tickets for the free walk-through event, which took place on October 1, sold out quickly. For fans at home, a shoppable online pop-up is now accessible through a virtual tour.

Melissa Rodriguez, vp of franchise strategy at Universal Products & Experiences, said the “Wicked: For Good” licensing strategy builds on last year’s by broadening the offerings to everyday categories beyond beauty and fashion. “This year, we deepened our offering with returning and new partners, and had a particular focus on home,” Rodriguez said, pointing to new collections from Pottery Barn and PB Teen, Le Creuset, and Williams Sonoma.

This year, the categories delve deeper into food, beverage, cooking and entertaining. For example, the new Compartés x “Wicked: For Good” collaboration features a chocolate advent calendar with 24 exclusive flavors, dropping in time for the holidays. Another example of filling lifestyle gaps includes the “Wicked”-themed crocheting collection, in partnership with The Woobles, catered to DIY and hobby enthusiasts.

The decision to bring back successful collaborations from the first movie was based on products selling out last year. “We had to bring back fan-favorite collaborations such as Stanley, Voluspa, Mattel and Roots,” Rodriguez said.

This year, Universal is also emphasizing how fans can incorporate these limited-edition products into their daily lives. “That’s what inspired the immersive ‘Wicked at Home’ showcase in New York,” Rodriguez said. It drives home the idea that these products aren’t just a limited-time fad, but rather products that consumers will want to hold onto.

For some startup brands, a “Wicked” licensing deal marks their first time playing in the entertainment space. Protein bar brand Trubar, for example has spent the past few months preparing its “Wicked”-themed products through an official partnership with Universal, which represents its first-ever film collaboration.

“We’ve done plenty of creative launches and retail rollouts before, but this is our first time entering the entertainment space in such a big way,” Trubar founder Erica Groussman told Modern Retail.

The release features two existing fan-favorite Trubar flavors — Daydreaming About Donuts and It’s Mint to Be Chip — both with new packaging that aligns with Glinda and Elphaba’s respective pink and green aesthetics. The limited-edition bars are already available on the brand’s website, and will hit major retailers including Target, Safeway and Albertsons in early November.

“This isn’t about reinventing the wheel, it’s about dressing it up in something people can’t wait to show off,” Groussman said. “[But] when you’re collaborating with a world like ‘Wicked: For Good,’ every detail matters, from the shade of green to the shimmer of the box.” Some boxes’ designs lean more pink and some more green, which Groussman said is a twist that mirrors the plot of “Wicked: For Good.”

What participating brands are saying

Voluspa is one of the brands that released a set of “Wicked”-themed products last year and is also returning for the sequel. On October 1, the brand released an all-new collection of candles and diffusers specifically for “Wicked: For Good.”

“The biggest takeaway from our first collaboration was how deeply fans connected to the story through scent,” said Cullen of Voluspa. “They identified with one fragrance or the other and saw themselves in the characters.”

So, this year, Voluspa introduced two new fragrances for the “Wicked: For Good” release, which Cullen said keeps up with the storytelling and builds on last year’s momentum. “The sequel explores transformation and enduring friendship, so we built an all-new fragrance pair reflecting that emotional arc,” she said. Glinda’s Cherry Blossom Bubble is bright and floral, while Elphaba’s Palo Santo Spells is a deeper, spiced variation.

These collaborations help drive awareness and bring new audiences in, including film fans, collectors and first-time candle buyers who may discover Voluspa through “Wicked.”

Both of the new scents are performing strongly since the launch. “Cherry Blossom completely sold out on our website during the pre-sale, and we had to work quickly to restock,” Cullen said. There is also a strong early sell-through for both fragrances, both online and in-store at Voluspa boutiques and retail partners. The dual-fragrance mini tin gift set, which lets fans experience both fragrances, is almost sold out.

Bombas is another brand returning for the sequel with the Bombas x Wicked collection. Tam Conlin, Bombas’s senior vp of merchandising and design, said the company has been bringing big-screen characters to life since launching in 2013. “We find a lot of value in paying attention to what our customers are excited about,” Conlin said. “When we see certain stories, characters or themes resonating, it gives us the opportunity to create something special that sparks joy and conversation.”

In the past, Bombas created collections for “Minions” and Pixar, as well as a sock collection for the “Wicked” film last year. “For ‘Wicked,’ specifically, our mission reflects the movie’s key themes, including friendship, self-love, acceptance and equality,” Conlin said. These limited drops build buzz while also raising more awareness around the brand’s mission, referring to Bombas’s buy-one-pair, donate-one initiative.

So far, the Bombas x Wicked Ruffle Quarter Sock 4-Pack has quickly become a customer favorite, Conlin said, likely because it offers a mix of different designs.

Other brands have been able to get in on the buzz around “Wicked: For Good” even without an official licensing deal. Espresso machine maker De’Longhi doesn’t have an official Universal partnership, but it happened to have a new product rollout that fits the film’s aesthetic. De’Longhi released its Dedica Duo line in June 2025, which features espresso machines in rosé pink and pistachio green, inspired by the aesthetic of Italian gelaterias.

Halie Savage, vp of marketing at De’Longhi North America, said the rosé and pistachio finishes “simply align perfectly with the cultural excitement surrounding ‘Wicked’ right now.”

“We love that consumers are drawing that connection in a fun, organic way,” she added.

Savage said these types of cultural moments – when a product organically ties in with something people are excited about – helps the company reach new audiences by showing them how to elevate their daily coffee rituals.

Trubar’s Groussman said the company’s strategy to test IP licensing helps bring smaller brands in front of mainstream audiences. “It also shows that better-for-you brands can be bold and have fun,” she said. “We’re serious about clean ingredients, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously.”