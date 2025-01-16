Walmart partners with Rebag to bring tens of thousands of luxury products to its marketplace

Walmart is adding tens of thousands of pre-owned luxury handbags, jewelry and watches to its marketplace through a partnership with resale platform Rebag, which allows users to buy, sell and trade such items.

Beginning Jan. 16, Rebag will sell its full catalog of about 27,000 items on Walmart.com, including products from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, Gucci, Christian Dior, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Goyard, Walmart and Rebag executives told Modern Retail. Rebag’s catalog ranges from smaller accessories to Birkin bags that can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Walmart already offered some used luxury items through third-party sellers, but the Rebag partnership increases that selection ten fold and coincides with the launch of a new section of Walmart’s website centered on luxury resale. Rebag also worked with the merchandising team at Walmart to use internal search and sell-through data to curate an exclusive collection of 100 additional items specifically for Walmart shoppers.

“A fashion enthusiast might have had their eye on a Saint Laurent bag that was out four or five years ago that they haven’t been able to find,” Michael Mosser, vp of Marketplace for Walmart, said in an interview with Modern Retail. “And now, we can bring that to customers as they come and shop with Walmart as really their destination for everything.”

For Walmart, the goal is to add higher-profile, in-demand brands to its website that its customers are searching for but don’t expect to find with the retailer. That, in turn, can boost site traffic and advertising revenue. Walmart similarly expanded its assortment in September through a partnership with sneaker marketplace StockX, which added more high-demand shoes, such as Nike’s Air Jordans, to the platform.

In addition to adding more luxury items, this also increases the number of pre-owned items on the marketplace. Mosser said selling pre-owned products aligns with Walmart’s sustainability commitments, provides access to brands customers wouldn’t otherwise be able to purchase and attracts fashion or collectible enthusiasts to Walmart.com. In August, the retailer launched Resold at Walmart, which expanded its selection of pre-owned items across many different categories.

Walmart said efforts to introduce customers to more categories and brands have led to more than 30% sales growth for the third-party marketplace in each of the past five quarters. “This ability that we have with an endless aisle, to bring a full breadth of assortment, that’s really what we’re bringing to customers through the marketplace business overall,” Mosser said.

Walmart’s marketplace and digital offerings have been seen as a way for the retailer to better compete with Amazon while thriving in areas like grocery Amazon has yet to dominate. Amazon has made some attempts in the luxury space through the years. It launched a section of its site for the category in 2020 but seemed to struggle to win over major luxury brands, with counterfeit items being a central concern for would-be sellers and brands.

In the third quarter of 2024, Walmart reported that households making more than $100,000 made up 75% of its gains in market share. Andrew Lipsman, an independent media analyst at Media, Ads + Commerce, said an expanded luxury selection could help Walmart drive its bottom line not only by attracting higher-income shoppers but also by bringing valuable luxury goods advertisers into its Walmart Connect advertising ecosystem. “As Walmart Connect makes bigger moves into streaming TV and other upper-funnel formats, these advertisers only become more valuable,” he said.

Elizabeth Layne, Rebag’s chief marketing officer, said her company watched Walmart expand its selection, such as its StockX partnership and saw an opportunity to reach a wider audience.

“This is a great way for us to really access this mass market and really bring luxury resale to a much wider audience than we’ve ever done before,” Layne said. “It’s all about the reach and building awareness for us.”

Rebag got its start in 2014 as a website and has since opened stores in New York, California and Florida. It also has a partnership that includes an in-store presence at five Bloomingdale’s locations. The company also launched a membership program last year, Rebag+, that provided members with 5% discounts off all items on the site as well as other benefits such as free shipping and returns. In 2023, Rebag launched consignment as an additional sales method that aims to offer higher payouts.

Over the past year or two, Rebag has been more focused on partnerships, Layne said. Last August, it partnered with Bloomingdale’s, adding more than 2,500 luxury items to the retailer’s website. Unlike the new Walmart partnership, Rebag also offered some of the products and facilitated sales at select stores.

“We find luxury resale as a way for the consumer to have more accessibility into the luxury market,” Layne said. “Walmart’s a way for us to reach that sort of wider audience and introduce this luxury product to them.”