Retail media networks are becoming a bigger part of the Super Bowl advertising puzzle

When it comes to Super Bowl advertising, the game is no longer just on the field — or even on the TV. In the weeks leading up to the NFL’s biggest showdown, retailers are transforming grocery aisles, mobile apps and e-commerce sites into prime-time ad space, thanks to the explosive growth of retail media networks.

Super Bowl Sunday has long been the ultimate stage for advertisers. But for some brands, the Super Bowl is more than just a chance to shell out $8 million for a 30-second ad spot to reach an audience of 100 million viewers. Retail media networks, whose leaders include Amazon, Walmart and Kroger, are becoming a bigger part of brands’ ad budgets generally. And increasingly, they are encouraging brands to dedicate more retail media spend to moments like the Super Bowl.

On the website of Walmart Connect, the retail media arm of the big-box chain, there’s essentially a pitch about why brands should advertise through Walmart to reach customers during the big game. A blog post titled “Big Game Insights” outlines survey data from Walmart customers about what they buy during the Super Bowl and how far in advance they researched their purchases. “Advertisers should consider beginning their campaigns early and keeping them running through the day of as people make last-minute purchases,” the blog post stated.

While not as significant as Christmas or Thanksgiving, so-called “secondary holidays” like the Super Bowl are crucial for boosting retailers’ revenues during the generally slower sales period of January and February, according to Lori Johnshoy, head of global retail media network and CPG industry strategy at LiveRamp, an advertising data platform. The rapid growth of retail media networks has enabled brands to drive sales and raise brand awareness beyond one-time ad spots, making these platforms appealing marketing channels during times like the Super Bowl.

“There has continually, year over year, been more investment in media networks during these so-called secondary holidays,” Johnshoy said. “If someone tries your product for the first time during a Super Bowl promotion, RMNs allow you to keep that conversation going.”

Marlow Nickell, the founder and CEO of Grocery TV, which provides an online tool for retailers and their advertisers to manage in-store campaigns, agreed.

“The Super Bowl has always been a tentpole event for brands, but what’s shifting is how advertisers are reaching audiences beyond the broadcast,” Nickell said. “We’re seeing significant growth in in-store and online retail media because it’s where consumers are actively shopping for game day essentials.”

Americans are expected to shell out a record $18.6 billion on Super Bowl-related purchases for the big game, according to the National Retail Federation. The vast majority of those dollars will go toward food and beverages.

“Think about your typical Super Bowl party prep,” said Drew Cashmore, a former Walmart Connect executive who now works with tech provider Vantage. “People are hitting grocery stores for chips, beer and party supplies in the weeks leading up to the game.”

The results are hard to ignore. Brands that advertise on Grocery TV’s network generally see a four- to five-fold return on ad spend, Nickell said. He also cited a case study commissioned by Grocery TV in which various CPG brands saw an incremental sales lift of around 14%.

Nickell said he expects about half of grocery retailers to have in-store retail media networks by the end of 2025. Grocery TV’s in-store media platform powers more than 5,200 stores, according to the company.

While a 30-second Super Bowl ad costs upwards of $8 million, the cost-per-thousand impressions on retail media networks are significantly lower, so brands get a bigger bang for their buck. “The Super Bowl has about a $58 cost-per-thousand views of an ad, but retail media costs in the range of about $10 CPM, so retail media at point of purchase is actually a significantly more efficient media buy than advertising at the Super Bowl,” Cashmore said.

The run-up to the Super Bowl has the potential to turbocharge those results even more as shoppers head to their local supermarkets and stock up on essentials before the big game. “Retailers like Walmart see the same number of people walk through their doors in less than a week as the Super Bowl’s total viewership,” Cashmore said.

“For our network, and probably any in-store media network, from a foot traffic standpoint, we see a 25% jump in foot traffic on the week before the Super Bowl,” he said. “That’s not quite as high as Christmas or Thanksgiving, but it’s getting up there.”

The Super Bowl has always been a big moment for a variety of retailers; and while some of them aren’t using the moment to spotlight their retail media networks specifically, they are using the moment to generally draw more traffic to their websites. Instacart, for example will be running its first Super Bowl ad this year, highlighting its delivery prowess.

While the Super Bowl remains a marquee event, retail media networks are proving their worth year-round. Advertising now accounts for nearly a third of Walmart’s $6.7 billion operating income, the company’s CFO John John David Rainey told investors last year. Walmart Connect saw 28% year-over-year growth in the third quarter. Kroger does not share ad revenue but has projected 20% growth for its media business, Kroger Precision Marketing, for the full year. In general, the retail media market is projected to surpass $231 billion globally by 2030, according to Criteo.

This growth is fueled not just by tentpole events like the Super Bowl but also by everyday shopping occasions, from back-to-school seasons to holiday sales. “What’s happening now is brands are thinking beyond singular events,” said Nickell. “Retail media has become an always-on strategy.”

This approach is particularly effective for consumer packaged goods brands, which often see a spike in sales during Super Bowl season. But it’s also valuable for retailers themselves, as retail media networks drive traffic not just to individual brands but to the broader retail ecosystem.

“Media networks and retailers have a symbiotic relationship,” Johnshoy said. “When a brand advertises on a retail media network, it’s not just boosting its own sales—it’s driving traffic to the retailer as a whole.”