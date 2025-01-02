The Modern Retail Podcast looks at what’s ahead in 2025

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, three members of the editorial team dive into what’s to come in 2025. Senior reporter Gabriela Barko, managing editor Anna Hensel and senior reporter Melissa Daniels had a round table discussion about the major issues facing the retail industry.

Hensel, for example, has been keeping a close eye on the M&A landscape.

“My prediction is that we will see more IPOs next year, more M& A in certain areas, like CPG, but that, by and large, smaller, mid-market direct-to-consumer brands won’t benefit from it,” Hensel said.

Another major topic for the new year is tariffs — and how brands and retailers are going to handle them. “For companies that are importing goods, [tariffs are] something that they’re now turning over every stone to understand and see how it’s going to affect them,” said Daniels.

“The brands I’ve talked to about this, they’re doing a lot of math,” Daniels said. “Because that suddenly becomes a few different numbers that you have to calculate: How it’s going to impact your bottom line. What is the tariff increase? What are the logistics changes? What are the supply chain cost changes? If I am changing my suppliers? I think there are also going to be some people who are just doing a ton of negotiation with their existing suppliers… I think those are going to be a lot of the conversations that people are having right now and into the beginning of Q1.”

The future of online commerce was also discussed. For example, TikTok Shop continues to grow — but its future remains unknown. Meanwhile, other platforms like Temu and Amazon Haul have launched offering cheap goods to customers.

One prediction is that this space is going to continue to grow, even with a potential TikTok shutdown. “No matter what happens to TikTok in the next few months, it sounds like just the overall space the social commerce will end up benefiting,” said Barkho, “Maybe some of these other platforms may end up taking market share away from TikTok.”