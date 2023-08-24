Petco’s sluggish sales growth signals slowdown in consumer demand

Petco’s revenue growth remained near flat in the second quarter and the company announced new cost saving measures after it swung to a loss for this most recent quarter.

The pet retailer reported a roughly 3% increase in total sales to $1.5 billion from $1.48 billion in the year earlier quarter, but comparable sales growth slowed to 3.2% from 3.8% in the second quarter of 2022. Petco also reported a loss of $14.6 million compared to a profit of $13.5 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The company took a mixed stance at its latest numbers — during the earnings call Petco CEO Ron Coughlin said, “we’re operating in a tougher consumer discretionary environment than we forecasted as we entered the year. And as a result, we’re not yet where I want us to be in translating top line growth to the bottom line.”