Modern Retail Rundown: Target partners with Champion and Warby Parker, Starbucks overhauls menu & Americans are doom spending

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses news from Target, which announced new partnerships with sportswear brand Champion and eyewear startup Warby Parker. Elsewhere, Starbucks’ latest turnaround move is to pare down its menu by 30% and get rid of complicated drinks. Lastly, we take a look at why one in five Americans are “doom spending” as worry over the economy and trade wars loom.

