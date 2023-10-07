Modern Retail Rundown: Ride Aid faces delisting, Cooler Screens sues Walgreens & former Etsy sellers launch a competitor

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Modern Retail Rundown, the staff reviews the latest news from the retail industry.

First up on this week’s show is a look at Rite Aid potentially getting delisted from the New York Stock Exchange due to a low stock price. Next is the $200 million lawsuit that fridge screen technology vendor Cooler Screens filed against Walgreens, alleging the drugstore chain mishandled the technology’s rollout. And, a group of former Etsy sellers called the Artisans Cooperative has launched a competing marketplace that promises lower fees than Etsy’s platform.