Modern Retail Rundown: Nordstrom may go private, Unilever spins off ice cream biz & Shein’s new revenue stream

This week’s Modern Retail Rundown includes a check-in on Nordstrom, with news of the founding family allegedly looking to take the department store private. We also delve into Unilever’s ice cream division — which includes the Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum brands — which may be spun off into a separate company. Lastly, we discuss reports of Shein pivoting into supply chain services.