Modern Retail Rundown: Neiman Marcus’s store closure drama, Forever 21’s financial woes and 7-Eleven’s attempt to dodge a takeover

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses the drama surrounding a planned Neiman Marcus store closure in downtown Dallas. Elsewhere, reports swirl that Forever 21 is preparing for a possible bankruptcy, its second in six years. Lastly, Modern Retail looks at the battle that’s brewing in the convenience store space as 7-Eleven’s parent company tries to fight off a takeover bid by Circle K’s owners.