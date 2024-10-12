New Economic Realities   //   October 12, 2024

Modern Retail Rundown: Congress combats shrinkflation, NRF rethinks shrink and Halloween candy turmoil

By Cale Guthrie Weissman

On this week’s Modern Retail Rundown, the staff discusses a recent letter from two high-profile politicians sent to CPG leaders like PepsiCo and Coca-Cola over their pricing practices. Then, we dive into news that the NRF isn’t running its annual report on retail shrink. Lastly, the team discusses how rising cocoa prices are going to impact Halloween candy sales.