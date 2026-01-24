Modern Retail Podcast: The high cost of free returns
On this week’s episode, special projects editor Melissa Daniels takes a deep dive into how brands are shaking up their returns playbook. As many as 72% of brands are charging for returns these days, according to the National Retail Federation, but that’s a major customer pain point. In turn, it’s an area of business that brands are constantly evaluating to make sure their return policies make logistical and financial sense while still providing a good customer experience.
Daniels speaks with Samantha Gold, founder of sleepwear brand Motette, and Arin Schultz, chief growth officer at mattress brand Naturepedic, about the changes they’re making to their return policies to make them more customer-friendly without taking a hit on the costs associated with processing returns. They get into:
- The invisible costs of free returns, like shipping rates and warehouse restocking fees
- Why Motette is planning to roll out free returns following a customer poll
- The ways Naturepedic got its return rate to less than half of the industry average