Modern Retail Podcast: The high cost of free returns

On this week’s episode, special projects editor Melissa Daniels takes a deep dive into how brands are shaking up their returns playbook. As many as 72% of brands are charging for returns these days, according to the National Retail Federation, but that’s a major customer pain point. In turn, it’s an area of business that brands are constantly evaluating to make sure their return policies make logistical and financial sense while still providing a good customer experience.