Modern Retail Podcast: Luxury earnings, behind-the-scenes at Chinese factories, and the unexpected industries that tariffs are hitting hard
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify
On this week’s Modern Retail podcast, senior reporters Gabriela Barkho and Melissa Daniels dive into the ins and outs of LVMH’s earnings that showed first-quarter sales in the U.S. dropped by 3%. And they discuss how brands and consumers are responding to the rash of videos from alleged Chinese manufacturing hubs that have taken over TikTok feeds.
Then, the pair are joined by executive editor Anna Hensel for a roundtable discussion about how tariffs are affecting some unexpected and disparate categories. They chat about what they’re been hearing from business leaders about how their costs, sourcing and operations are changing — and so far, it seems no one is spared.