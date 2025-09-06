Modern Retail Podcast: Kraft Heinz splits in two, Starbucks’s protein play and what it takes to get on Walmart’s shelves
This week’s Modern Retail Podcast kicks off with co-hosts Gabi Barkho and Melissa Daniels discussing the Kraft Heinz breakup. The split was announced 10 years after a merger between the corporate giants and reflects a broader trend among mega-conglomerates that are splitting or dividing up their portfolios due to changing consumer behaviors. Then they discuss Starbucks’s health-conscious play with a new protein-packed cold foam to launch on September 29 alongside a new line of protein lattes.
Then, during the featured segment, Daniels is joined by Jessica Rolph and Rod Morris, co-founders of the Montessori-inspired toy company Lovevery. The 10-year-old company, which raised $132 million and brought in $237 million in revenue last year, most recently launched into Walmart. Their interview goes behind-the-scenes into how established direct-to-consumer brands bring a fresh approach to a retail expansion, like:
- Using customer feedback and Walmart’s insights to come up with new products
- Offering the same quality toys at a lower price point meant for mass audiences
- Balancing a national launch amid day-to-day operations