Modern Retail Podcast: Kraft Heinz splits in two, Starbucks’s protein play and what it takes to get on Walmart’s shelves

This week’s Modern Retail Podcast kicks off with co-hosts Gabi Barkho and Melissa Daniels discussing the Kraft Heinz breakup. The split was announced 10 years after a merger between the corporate giants and reflects a broader trend among mega-conglomerates that are splitting or dividing up their portfolios due to changing consumer behaviors. Then they discuss Starbucks’s health-conscious play with a new protein-packed cold foam to launch on September 29 alongside a new line of protein lattes.