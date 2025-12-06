Modern Retail Podcast: How startups get on the shelves of Whole Foods
On this week’s Modern Retail Podcast, senior reporters Melissa Daniels and Gabriela Barkho kick things off with a look at the record-setting use of buy-now, pay-later payments over Black Friday weekend. The duo also gets into the holiday spirit by talking about the widespread impact of seasonal flavors. This year’s big trend? All things cranberry.
Later on in the episode, Barkho sits down with Kelly Landrieu, principal planner of local and emerging brands at Whole Foods Market, who heads up its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program. In the conversation, Landrieu outlines the program’s role in bringing the buzziest young brands to Whole Foods’ shelves, which in the past have included brands like Poppi and Little Sesame.
They also discuss:
- The dos and don’ts of startups successfully getting into Whole Foods Market.
- Common mistakes smaller brands make when trying to grow in a national chain.
- When to consider hot trends, like better-for-you soda and high-protein snacks, versus a product’s potential longevity.