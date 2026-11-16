‘Diversify your markets’: Learnings from a Canadian brand rebuilding its US business

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In mid-August, Fairechild, a 9-year-old rainwear company based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, paused U.S. shipping due to trade tensions — specifically, absorbing thousands of dollars in fees. The U.S. typically accounts for more than 50% of its business, driving an average of Canadian $10,000 per month through Shopify, plus sales through wholesale channels.

Fairechild reopened its U.S. business last week, with shipping, duties and taxes shown to shoppers at checkout. Getting there has been a process, to say the least — and it has brought new challenges the company is now working through. Founder and designer Tabith Osler broke it down in a recent email conversation with Modern Retail.

Fairechild is a three-person operation, made up of Osler and a two-person production team. Its garments are cut and sewn at its home base in Nova Scotia, using materials imported from Germany and Italy, and sold to customers through independent shops. Its annual revenue is around $380,000, down from $1 million in 2021.

What new tariffs and fees have you incurred in the last year, and how have you managed accordingly?

“When we initially researched the duties on our products, our understanding was that they would be around 10%, so we added that as a flat charge in Shopify. After about three months of shipping, we started receiving extra charges from UPS. Some were equivalent to the entire order value. Many were around 50%.

We’ve disputed many of those charges. From my standpoint, it’s still unclear exactly how some of them were calculated. Brokerage and processing fees were also making the overall expense much higher than the duty alone.

We paused U.S. shipping in mid-August while having to absorb thousands of dollars in fees.

Honestly, we couldn’t keep shipping without understanding what we were going to be charged. We thought we’d accounted for the duties, and then these extra bills started arriving. For a business our size, absorbing thousands of dollars like that just isn’t manageable.

We also didn’t want to pass that uncertainty on to our customers. We needed a way for someone to see the full cost before deciding to buy.

Since then, we’ve spent months working through the requirements to reopen. That included [completing] children’s product safety testing and [providing] the supporting Children’s Product Certificates, the documentation showing which applicable U.S. safety requirements the products meet. We also reviewed our H.S. codes, the customs classifications, [going] down to a much more detailed level for each garment type.

We’ve reopened this week, but the costs are still significant. The quotes we’re seeing for many products are coming back at around a 27% duty, plus an additional 10% tariff applied to the Canadian goods. That isn’t one rate we can assume applies to every garment.

Our current thread and elastic sourcing doesn’t meet the requirements for us to claim the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) originating status, so we’re now working on switching suppliers to meet those requirements.”

How did the three-month pause on U.S. shipments impact the business?

“It’s been hard having [a major] part of the business interrupted while still trying to keep production going and our team working. We’ve been using Work-Sharing, and I’ve been putting more energy into press outreach and finding ways to bring sales in.”

How are you able to show accurate shipping, duties and taxes at checkout? What other logistical processes were needed to ensure accurate shipping costs and to resume U.S. deliveries?

“We use Redo [e-commerce post-purchase management software] connected to Zonos [international shipping software] to calculate and show shipping, duties and taxes at checkout. There’s a paid landed-cost guarantee behind that setup, which gives us a safety net if the covered charges turn out differently from the estimate. After our experience with unexpected bills, that was really important to us.

Actually setting it up was very challenging. The Canada Post integration we were using through Redo didn’t support our Small Business account. It required a commercial account, and our shipping volume wasn’t high enough for us to qualify, so we ended up using Redo’s Canada Post account.

But we also had thousands of dollars in disputed shipping charges sitting on our Redo balance, which prevented us from buying labels. We had to pay those charges to get shipping moving while continuing to dispute them. That’s a difficult position for a small business to be in.

We also worked through problems getting our FedEx rates to come through correctly. It took a lot of back-and-forth, testing, and checking individual orders, but we’ve now been able to generate duties-paid labels and get orders moving again.”

What are the current shipping, duties and taxes fees for a shipment to the U.S.? How do you foresee including these details at checkout impacting sales?

“We’re already feeling the impact. Since reopening, customers have been asking about the additional costs at checkout. Shipping itself can be relatively affordable, but once duties and the other fees are added, the total becomes a real barrier.

On many of the quotes we’re seeing, the duty is around 27%, with an additional 10% tariff applied because we aren’t currently claiming CUSMA preferential treatment. The exact amount varies by product and order, but it adds a substantial amount to what someone pays.

For one actual order to California, the combined shipping and import charges were C$322.57. Shipping accounted for C$40.48 of that, with the remaining C$282.09 recorded as duties and associated charges.

Showing the full cost upfront is important, but it doesn’t make that cost easier for customers to afford. It’s deeply affecting our business, and honestly, I don’t yet have a clear picture of how we recover that part of our sales.”

What other challenges were involved?

“It’s been a logistical headache, and it’s added so much work to an already full workload.

We have our production team, but I’m the person covering accounting, marketing, customer service, sourcing and production planning. This became another very demanding job alongside all of those roles.

There were so many separate pieces to work through. … Sometimes we would resolve one issue and immediately run into another.

The hardest part has been how much attention it takes away from the work that actually brings money into the business. Every hour spent tracing a shipping charge or trying to generate a label is an hour I’m not spending designing, selling or connecting with customers.”

What is your biggest takeaway from this ordeal?

“Diversify your markets. Don’t become so reliant on one market that a change outside your control can have this much impact. And keep investing in your local customers and the relationships close to home.”

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