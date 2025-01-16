Brands like Babylist and Bobbie are sharing resources to help victims of the LA wildfires

After devastating wildfires ripped through the Los Angeles area, brands and retailers have been scrambling over the past week to find ways to help residents impacted by the destruction.

Altogether, more than 40,000 acres have burned, with fires in the Palisades and Eaton neighborhoods causing some of the worst damage. Roughly 88,000 people were still under evacuation orders on Wednesday, and thousands of commercial and residential structures have been destroyed in the fire. The people who lost their homes now face the daunting task of figuring out how to replace everything, from clothes to personal care products to electronics.

That’s where brands are stepping in to help. Julia Beilman, vice president at investment firm TCG, has spearheaded a spreadsheet of brands that are providing free items, product replacement and other support to families impacted by the wildfires. The spreadsheet now includes more than 230 brands, ranging from Alo Yoga to Our Place to Figs.

Now, the focus has shifted to how brands can work together and share resources. Brands are working with various community organizations to figure out what items first responders or families who lost their homes are most in need of.

Lauren Kleinman, founder and CEO of performance PR agency Dreamday, who has worked with Beilman to update and circulate the spreadsheet of brands providing products, said in an email that “we’ve learned that some affected families, having lost everything and temporarily relocated, need time before they can accept these products. That’s why we’ve designed this as an enduring resource they can access when ready.” Kleinman added that she and Beilman were updating the spreadsheet hourly with new brands.

Others have turned their stores or headquarters into ongoing hubs for donations. Kidswear brand Même is accepting donations through the mail or in person at its Los Angeles headquarters through Friday, January 17. On its Instagram, Même outlined which products it needs, ranging from P100 and KN95 masks to diapers and baby wipes to new children’s blankets.

Babylist, which creates registries for new parents, is welcoming families impacted by the wildfires to its Beverly Hills showroom on January 21 and 28 to receive donations. Babylist organized the donation drive in partnership with Meena Harris and accessories brand Stoney Clover Lane. The company is asking people to RSVP ahead of time so it can better gauge the number of families who want to attend. Brands can fill out a form if they are interested in donating products.

Molly Goodson, vice president of brand and media at Babylist, said many brands have donated personal care and beauty products. Right now, Babylist is still looking for more donations of gear like bassinets and strollers.

What’s top of mind for Goodson and other brand executives she’s spoken with is figuring out how to show up in a way that’s most helpful to customers of a particular brand. For example, in partnership with formula brand Bobbie, Babylist hustled to make free cans of Bobbie available at the Babylist showroom starting on January 13 because “waiting ten days to be able to grab that formula is not feasible.”

“We are stronger together when we figure these things out together,” Goodson said. “Every brand that I talk to wants to do something, wants to show up…it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

Bobbie has participated in donation drives hosted by Même and Babylist and has its own scholarship program, Give a Can, where people can gift a can to parents in need.

Michele Lampach, the lead of Bobbie’s social impact policy arm, Bobbie for Change, said in an email that 1,600 cans were gifted in the first five hours after Bobbie posted about its relief efforts on Instagram. For any parents who have been impacted or lost their homes in the fires, Bobbie is also offering to cover the rest of their feeding journey up until their baby turns one.

Goodson said that Babylist has also been sending emails to its Los Angeles customer base, asking them what would be most helpful right now. She said the feedback she’s gotten from people is that “social media is really loud right now, and for families going through this, it can feel extremely overwhelming.”

Goodson added that Babylist is “focused on the long game” — and is working with local organizations to ensure that products are distributed equitably.

Ghia founder and CEO Mélanie Masarin, who circulated a list of ways that people can help on the brand’s Instagram account, said in an email that “we’re still working to channel specific items like lip balms, energy drinks, hand creams, and sunscreen to first responders and donation centers.” Requests for men’s clothing, shoes, socks and underwear are also high.

She said that she’s “truly overwhelmed by how brands and their executives have mobilized to help LA businesses and wildfire victims.” She added that what she’d like to see in the weeks to come is “brands and individuals outside of California continuing to support LA and not canceling their events here.”

“It’s crucial to keep bringing jobs to the city, especially as many people who paused their lives to help their communities are now deeply concerned about what the next few months will hold,” Masarin wrote.