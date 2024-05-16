‘We didn’t want to put rubbish out there’: How Cargo Crew has ridden the workwear wave with the help of Paris Hilton & Gwyneth Paltrow

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

Workwear has become high fashion, and Cargo Crew has spent the last two decades riding this wave.

The Australia-based company, which first launched in 2002, makes items like cooking aprons and boiler suits. Over the years, the company has expanded and grown — Cargo Crew now works with 45,000 teams in over 80 countries and projects sales will grow 186% this year.

This growth is partly thanks to high-profile clients and fans like celebrity chef Curtis Stone, Goop and even Paris Hilton, who wore one of Cargo Crew’s suits earlier this year. “I think the power of celebrity, whilst it’s important here in Australia, it’s even more important in the U.S.,” said Cargo Crew’s founder and chief creative officer Felicity Rodgers. She joined this week’s Modern Retail Podcast and spoke about the two-decade-plus journey.

According to Rodgers, who founded a clothing label before starting Cargo Crew, the white space she discovered was that workwear companies before tried to fade into the background. “There was no feeling of a brand who really declared that they were a uniform brand,” Rodgers said.

In contrast, Cargo Crew made utilitarian products but also had a design element. “There was that genuine place that we came from, which was a design position — that we didn’t want to put rubbish out there,” she said. “We wanted to put quality products out there — design-first, innovation, fabrics, detailing, all of those things that we’re super passionate about.”

With that as a backbone, Cargo Crew is ready to expand even more. “One of our absolute focuses is to build our U.S. customer base and our U.S. market,” Rodgers said.

Here are a few highlights from the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

Why Cargo Crew focuses so much on brand

“It just came naturally to us. There was that genuine place that we came from, which was a design position that we didn’t want to put rubbish out there. We wanted to put quality products out there — design-first, innovation, fabrics, detailing, all of those things that we’re super passionate about. So I guess, when I talk about brand, I think it’s not something that we’re intentionally saying: We’re going to do it this way just to get noticed. It’s just in our DNA.”

How Gwyneth Paltrow gave Cargo Crew a lift

“We saw on Instagram [that Goop workers were wearing Cargo Crew at a pop-up]. And we saw all of these people working at the pop-up wearing our apron. So we were like, ‘Oh my god, that was amazing.’ Around that time, I then emailed Goop — I just thought I’ll just email them and say, you know, ‘We’re a small business in Australia, we’ve seen that you’ve worn out aprons, we just want to say this is amazing.’ And basically they emailed back really quite quickly and said, ‘Look, actually, Gwyneth [Paltrow] really loved the aprons, and she would love to wear one at the launch of our skin care brand in New York in a few weeks. We’ve got all these influencers coming — would you like to you send us some more aprons and we’ll all wear them?’ And we’re like, yes. Literally, that’s how it happened. It is one of our really proud moments. And it continues today that people still talk about that. And I think the power of celebrity, whilst it’s important here in Australia, it’s even more important in the U.S.”

The blurring lines of B-to-B and consumer

“The majority of our businesses B-to-B, but I think that there is that desire for people to also want to wear something that when they’re working — even in their own pursuits, whether that’s a creative pursuit, whether that’s home cooking, whether that’s baking — they want to wear something that is going to be practical and maybe protect their clothes (e.g. a quality apron). Or, it could be that they’re a stylist or they’re an event manager and they want to wear a boiler suit, because it’s like one and done; they can also have their own personal branding. So, absolutely, our market is B-to-B, but how that flows over and shows up in consumer is really interesting.”