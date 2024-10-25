‘An accessory you can’t live without’: Behind Brompton Bicycle’s plan to reach Gen Z

At the same time that it’s gearing up for its 50th anniversary, Brompton Bicycle is looking to cultivate a new generation of riders.

The U.K.-based company, which is known for its compact folding bikes, has long made inroads with commuters and city-dwellers with limited storage space and a passion for the outdoors. It’s now using those values to market itself to environmentally-conscious Gen Zers rushing to class, heading to meetings or embarking on day trips.

“We want this to be an accessory, like your phone, that you can’t live without,” Juliet Scott-Croxford, president of North America for Brompton Bicycle, told Modern Retail. “We see that with our community.”

Brompton sells four different lines of bikes — soon to be five — that the brand vows can fold up in under 20 seconds. Brompton makes about 100,000 bikes a year that retail for $1,150 to $5,500, depending on the number of gears and if they are electric or not. Customers across 47 countries can buy the bikes on Brompton’s website, at Brompton’s 15 owned stores or through partners like Saks Fifth Avenue, the Museum of Modern Art and Huckleberry Bicycles.

Brompton’s focus on Gen Z comes at a time in which many young consumers have more access to discretionary income. Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) makes up about 20% of the U.S. population, according to 2023 Census data, and its spending power is expected to reach $12 trillion globally by 2030, per Nielsen IQ. In the last several years, companies like Rent the Runway and Claire’s, mall operators like Simon Property Group and Tanger as well as platforms like Pinterest have all adjusted their merchandise and marketing strategies to woo young shoppers.

Brompton’s bikes, which cater to all ages, come in classic shades such as Midnight Black Metallic and Papyrus White. It has traditionally focused its marketing on busy city-dwelling millennials. One of its ads from 2019, for example, shows adults riding bikes in these colors and taking them on trains or folding them into car trunks. More recently, however, the brand has added trendier colors to appeal to Gen Z. These include Sunset Orange, Pop Lilac and Yuzu Lime. With the last option, “We’re very much speaking to the Charli XCX vibe,” Scott-Croxford said, referring to the singer’s “Brat” album cover. “We have quite a lot of fun with the colors we do.”

To further up its profile, Brompton has rolled out collaborations with high-end brands like Barbour and Bremont, as well as individual artists and designers. Earlier this month, Brompton debuted a limited-edition bike in North America in collaboration with Shantell Martin, an artist known for her line drawings. To celebrate the launch, Brompton held an event with a tattoo artist who did tattoos of designs and words featured on the bike. There was so much demand that “there was a line out the door,” Scott-Croxford said.

Experiences like the tattoo activation are critical to Brompton’s plan to reach Gen Z, Scott-Croxford said. The brand organizes in-store yoga classes, sound baths, sunset bike rides, cycling championships and other events. (Some riders also independently organize their own events.)

Many of Brompton’s Gen Z customers have just moved to a city for work and are looking for a community they can meet with in person. The events help bring them together but also “speak to that active and wellness element of what Brompton can provide in your life,” Scott-Croxford said.

Community bike rides, in particular, have been popular among young people, she said. “Something we hear from Gen Zers, and often women riding, is, ‘Gosh, I love Brompton, but I’m not confident riding on my own in the city,'” Scott-Croxford said. “So that’s been a really nice way to bring people together.”

Hana Ben-Shabat, founder of the research firm Gen Z Planet and author of “Gen Z 360,” determined six key marketing strategies that are successful in resonating with Gen Z. These include “connect through communities” and “deliver unique experiences IRL and URL.” With that in mind, Ben-Shabat believes “Brompton is doing the right thing by creating these interactions and building a community of like-minded customers who are interested in wellness, sports and having fun,” she told Modern Retail.

In-person events, in particular, are especially important for brand loyalty, Ben-Shabat said. “They give the consumer a sense of belonging, a feeling that they are part of a community and an opportunity to be heard and seen by the brand,” she explained. “We found that 40% of Gen Z belong to brand communities and have keen interest in participating in brand activities online and in person.”

Sustainability, a key value for many Gen Zers, is also top of mind for Brompton. The brand is a B Corp, meaning that it has scored at least an 80 on five categories (governance, workers, community, the environment and customers) in an assessment from the nonprofit B Lab. Brompton also aims to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and its London factory uses 96% renewable energy, per Scott-Croxford.

Brompton’s bicycles are higher-end than some competitors like Retrospec, Trek or Giant, all of which sell dozens of bikes for less than $700. But, according to Ben-Shabat’s research, 60% of Gen Zers said they consider whether a brand is “environmentally friendly” when making a purchase. This lines up with a recent Deloitte study that found that about two-thirds of Gen Zers (64%) are willing to pay more for environmentally sustainable products or services.

Ultimately, though, Brompton hopes that its bikes will resonate with people of any age looking for exercise, an escape or engagement. “The mission is really about reducing the impact on our planet but also improving your own life,” Scott-Croxford said.